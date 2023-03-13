Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 9,253 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,953 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 206,798 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

