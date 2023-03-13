Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $43,000 in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

PagerDuty Trading Down 6.6 %

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 493,118 shares of company stock worth $14,084,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.91. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.