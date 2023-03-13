Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $45,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $29.32 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 101.41%.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

