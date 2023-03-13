Maven Securities LTD Buys 1,480 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bill.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after acquiring an additional 150,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

NYSE BILL opened at $68.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $244.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,548. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

