Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Comerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comerica to earn $9.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $58.81 on Monday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $97.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Comerica by 28.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Comerica by 49.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

