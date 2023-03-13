Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 145.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 3.8 %

UE opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,345,000 after buying an additional 1,204,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,832,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after buying an additional 1,074,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 307.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 892,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after buying an additional 673,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

