Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 9.5 %

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Core Molding Technologies

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.