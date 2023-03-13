Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 9.5 %
Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
See Also
