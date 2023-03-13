Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

ASM stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 149,970 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

