Theriva Biologics (TOVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th.

Theriva Biologics Stock Up 0.1 %

TOVX stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.63. Theriva Biologics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.39.

Get Theriva Biologics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Theriva Biologics

In other news, CEO Steven A. Shallcross purchased 25,000 shares of Theriva Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $90,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-020 and SYN-004. SYN-020 is intended to prevent the antibiotic-mediated microbiome damage, C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theriva Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theriva Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.