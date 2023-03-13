Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Natural Gas Services Group

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.