Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CME Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 1.6 %

CME Group stock opened at $174.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

