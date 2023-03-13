Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,508,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,410 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $108,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $23.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

