TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,170 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $91,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRU opened at $60.29 on Monday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

