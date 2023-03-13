Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $347.95 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.34 and a 200-day moving average of $336.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

