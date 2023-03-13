Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,459 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $635.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $723.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $682.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

