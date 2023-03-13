Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $4,870,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $3,008,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $2,484,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 328,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 152,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EYLD opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $156.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.81.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

