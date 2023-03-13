Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 266.67%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
- Snap Stock Snaps Back on Prospects for a TikTok Ban
- Mitigate Risk in Your Portfolio with These 2 Stocks
- Is Bionano Genomics a Risk Worth Taking at This Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.