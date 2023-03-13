Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

PECO opened at $31.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.