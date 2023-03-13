Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $12,994,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 95.3% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Generac by 47.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $113.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $328.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.