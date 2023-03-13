ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,940 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of ANSYS worth $107,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $296.03 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $328.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

