Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 7,500 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.62.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of PGR stock opened at $140.65 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

