Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on March 30th

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $36.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

