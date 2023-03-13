515 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Trading Down 3.8 %

ADC opened at $66.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

