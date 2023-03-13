Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.60 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

