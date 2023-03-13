Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 10 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,235.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,066.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,578.98. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,500.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $89.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

