Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG opened at $31.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Stories

