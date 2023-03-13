Neo Ivy Capital Management Cuts Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Down 2.5 %

Baxter International stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BAX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

