Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $54,000 Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 165.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 132.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.