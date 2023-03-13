Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,049,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,944 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $43.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

