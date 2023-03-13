Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $181,239,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $111,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.04.

Insider Activity

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $201.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.71. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

