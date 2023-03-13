814 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,306,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ARWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $26.31 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
