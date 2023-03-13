Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,429,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 734.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 60,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AB stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.32%.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In other news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.