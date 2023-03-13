Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,661,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $44,303,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $22,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemed Stock Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of CHE opened at $503.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.