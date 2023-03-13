Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $32,000 Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $107,546,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,152,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,079,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after purchasing an additional 744,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 3.8 %

National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

