Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 716 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 568.9% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 256,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 381.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 312,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 247,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after buying an additional 170,543 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

