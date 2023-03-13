Maven Securities LTD Purchases 97,536 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 301.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,536 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Repay were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Repay by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Repay by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Repay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Repay stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $636.35 million, a PE ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repay Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Repay to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Repay to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

