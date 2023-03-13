Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,210 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $22.17 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.