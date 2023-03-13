Maven Securities LTD Invests $900,000 in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $115,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $179.07 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.38.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

