Neo Ivy Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $83.84 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

