Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 2.84% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LDEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 3,816.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LDEM opened at $43.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $56.02.

