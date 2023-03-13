Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $35,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after buying an additional 2,404,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 521.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,700 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

