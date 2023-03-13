Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 23.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Bumble by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several research firms have commented on BMBL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

