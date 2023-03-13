Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 9,841 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 33,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

