Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.70.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LLY opened at $315.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $265.07 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $299.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.39 and its 200 day moving average is $341.12.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.