Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of COWZ opened at $45.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

