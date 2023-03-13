United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health by 107.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $77.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $76.66 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

