Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,152,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSC opened at $22.58 on Monday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

