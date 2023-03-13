Saba Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $8.58 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.