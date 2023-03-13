Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $121,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.21. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.47.

