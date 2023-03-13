Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $71.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

