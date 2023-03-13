Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,635 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

KBWY stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.48 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.