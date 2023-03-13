Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,635 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Down 4.0 %
KBWY stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.48 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.20.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
- Snap Stock Snaps Back on Prospects for a TikTok Ban
- Mitigate Risk in Your Portfolio with These 2 Stocks
- Is Bionano Genomics a Risk Worth Taking at This Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.